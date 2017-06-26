Ruling on Travel Ban Step Toward Restoring Separation of Powers - Sessions

© AFP 2017/ Ed Jones Washington Mulling Travel Ban on All Americans To North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions hailed the Supreme Court's decision to examine President Donald Trump's travel ban as a step toward restoring the separation of powers, according to a statement on Monday.

"Today's order is also an important step towards restoring the separation of powers between the branches of the federal government," Sessions said in the statement.

The attorney general said he was looking forward to arguing on behalf of the US president when the case comes before the Supreme Court, calling it his Constitutional duty to protect the national security of the United States.

"It is crucial that we properly vet those seeking to come to America from these locations, and failing to do so puts us all in danger," Sessions said.

Earlier on Monday, the US Supreme Court said it would hear the cases involving Trump's immigration executive order and partially lifted the injunction against the travel ban instituted by lower courts.

The executive order signed by Trump suspends the entry of foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days.