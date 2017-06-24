Register
    Turkish girls walk home from school in the Muslim quarter in Cizre, a district of Sirnak province, 13 November 2007, near the Turkish-Iraqi border, south-eastern Turkey.

    ‘Controversial Subject?’ Turkey to Stop Teaching Evolution

    The new draft of Turkey’s national curriculum states that schools are to stop teaching evolution to students during secondary education, and that the subject will not be taught unless the student attends college.

    Alpaslan Durmus, who heads the curriculum board at the Turkish Ministry of Education, spoke about the new curriculum on Thursday. He called evolution a "controversial subject" that would be excluded "for students at an age unable yet to understand the issue's scientific background," according to Turkey's Hurriyet Daily News.

    "We are aware that if our students don't have the background to comprehend the premises and hypotheses, or if they don't have the knowledge and scientific framework, they will not be able to understand some controversial issues, so we have left out some of them," Durmus said. The evolution unit that students took during ninth grade biology "would be delayed until undergraduate study."

    A woman adjusts the Turkish flag next to the European Union flag before the arrival of Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (unseen) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels January 15, 2015.
    EU Parliament Urges Suspension of Talks on Turkey’s Accession Over Constitutional Changes

    Government critics and educators have slammed the decision, as well as the government's official explanation. In a phone interview with CNN, Ebru Yigit, a board member of secular education union Egitim-Sen, said, "The curriculum change in its entirety is taking the education system away from scientific reasoning and changing it into a dogmatic religious system.

    "The elimination of the evolution unit from classes is the most concrete example of this."

    Other aspects of the curriculum include a downplaying of secular topics as well as studies of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the progressive secularist father of modern Turkey. Atatürk remains iconic and popular among the Turkish people, but Erdogan and other Islamists begrudge him for his strict secularism, which some have referred to as anti-Islamic.

    In place of these programs will be a class on the 2016 anti-government coup, where military leaders failed to seize power from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that critics say will present a pro-government distortion of the events.

    Turkish flag
    Turkish Authorities Reshuffle Governors of 41 Provinces

    The hand of Erdogan, who many have accused of reshaping Turkey to better suit his authoritarian and Islamist ideals, can be felt in these reforms. He has often used education to further his agendas, such as expanding imam-hatip schools meant to train imams to also include the national curriculum.

    Many devout Muslims (as well as Christians) prefer creationism to evolution. A 2011 poll found that 60 percent of Turkish adults reject evolution in favor of creationism. In Saudi Arabia, an Islamic theocracy, it is forbidden to teach evolution in schools. Turkey's education system, at least nominally, is secular.

