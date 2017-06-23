Rafale Deal: Reliance Defence to Make Aerospace Parts With French Firm Daher

–

New Delhi (Sputnik)Daher Aerospace is tier-one manufacturer in aerostructure segment comprising fuselage sections and dairings made of composites as well as conventional metals for Dassault Aviation.

"Reliance Defence envisages a strategic partnership with Daher with aim to jointly explore opportunities in design and manufacture of composite parts; design and build of welded ducts, metal conduits, swaged pipes and cable harness supports; aerostructure components, integrated logistics, airframes/ assemblies and related industrial activities," the Indian company said in a statement.

In India, Dassault has 50% offset obligation for 36 Rafale aircraft, a contract valued $8.85 billion. Reliance Defence is a key partner with Dassault Aviation for the largest ever offset program in India.

On Wednesday, Reliance Defence had announced joint venture with French aerospace and defense technology major Thales to leverage and execute Thales' one billion dollar offset obligation against Rafale deal.

The new facility with Daher Aerospace fosters a comprehensive defense manufacturing eco-system through backward integration under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Make in India' program for indigenous manufacturing of aerospace components.

The company aims to become a major supplier of aerospace components which is estimated to be 18100 MT by 2020. The global demand for composite is estimated to rise from $18 billion to $43 billion by year 2032.