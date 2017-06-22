Increasingly Aggravating Venezuela Situation 'Calls For Action' - US Envoy to UN

© AP Photo/ Martin Mejia US Administration May Impose New Sanctions Against Venezuela Within Weeks

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)The international community must act in response to the tragic events unfolding in Venezuela that put the lives of Venezuelans in danger, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a statement on Thursday.

"The tragic situation in Venezuela calls out for action," Haley said. "The international community must act even if the UN Human Rights Council and the Organization of American States are blocked from doing so."

Haley welcomed the efforts of states that are "committed to maintaining our hemisphere’s commitment to democracy".

Protests broke out in Venezuela in early April, when the nation's Supreme Court decided to curb the legislative powers of the National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition.

Despite the almost immediate reversal of the controversial decision, supporters of the opposition took to the streets, demanding the resignation of the judges and a snap election. Over a thousand people have been hurt in protests and the death toll has already passed 70.

Earlier on Thursday, Politico reported citing Trump administration officials that the United States is considering imposing new targeted sanctions against Venezuela in the coming weeks, though it has not listed specific names of individuals or entities.