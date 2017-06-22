US Administration May Impose New Sanctions Against Venezuela Within Weeks

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Two senior administration officials told the journal that a “steady drumbeat” of sanctions was being planned if Venezuela does not change course in terms of its actions and behavior, the news outlet reported Wednesday. The move may come within weeks, they added.

The punitive measures might be imposed against alleged human rights abusers, officials involved in political prisoners, or those that plan to possibly rewrite Venezuela’s Constitution.

This move would be a departure from the “strategic patience” policy employed by former US President Barack Obama's administration, the officials said referring to the United States’ restrained policy against governments it saw as troublesome during Obama’s presidency.

The United Stated has accused Venezuelan officials of human rights abuses and intimidation of political opponents. It imposed targeted sanctions against Venezuelan officials and entities in May 2014 after the crackdown of mass protests. In March 2015, Washington once again imposed restrictions after declaring Venezuela a threat to the US national security, while Venezuela denounced the sanctions as an attempt to topple the government.