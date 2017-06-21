RT Chief Calls Ex-FBI Chief Comey's Accusations of Propaganda 'Feeble Trolling'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom wrote on Twitter, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry, that Moscow was planning to raise the issue of fake news at the United Nations and the OSCE, having pictures of several Western media, such as the Financial Times, the Independent, the Daily Mail, and others, attached to it. Comey replied to the message, writing that the newspapers pictured in the embassy’s tweet "are less propagandist than RT (State Run Russian Propaganda Machine)."

The irony would be that all the newspapers pictured there are less propagandist than @RT_com (State Run Russian Propaganda Machine). — James Comey (@JamesBrienComey) 21 июня 2017 г.

"Oh, fired former FBI director Comey is now attacking us on Twitter! Feeble trolling, but respect for trying," Simonyan wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump fired Comey in May over the poor handling of the investigation into the scandal surrounding Hillary Clinton’s private server and emails.

RT, as well as other Russian media outlets broadcasting in Europe and in the United States, have been repeatedly accused by Western officials of allegedly spreading fake news and attempting to influence public opinion.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have repeatedly refuted the allegations, stating that Moscow refrains from meddling in internal affairs of foreign countries.