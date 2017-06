–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer as part of the latter's state visit to Moscow will be held on Wednesday.

"A branch of Gazprom is operating in Rio de Janeiro. The company is interested in establishment of liquefied gas to Brazil, import of Brazilian equipment for gas production facilities on the sea shelf, as well as in participation in the construction of underground storage facilities for LNG," the documents read.