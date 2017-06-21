US Bill on Expansion of Sanctions Against Russia Violates Constitution - Reports

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On June 15, the US Senate approved, by an overwhelming majority, an Iran sanctions bill, which included an amendment of new anti-Russian sanctions. The latter was a response to the Kremlin’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. Earlier in the week, the House of Representatives flagged the bill for violating the rule that implies that only that chamber could introduce draft laws that would result in revenues for the government.

The draft law included provisions that the House had not seen during the preparations of the bill, that's why the document would be addressed as a constitutional issue, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing Kevin Brady, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

US House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan, meanwhile, supported the bill, but he had not made any commitments to bring the draft law to the House, according to the newspaper.

Russian authorities have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US internal affairs, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert public attention from revealed instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.