US Bill on Expansion of Sanctions Against Russia Violates Constitution - Reports

The draft law included provisions that the House had not seen during the preparations of the bill, that's why the document would be addressed as a constitutional issue, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing Kevin Brady, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
US House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan, meanwhile, supported the bill, but he had not made any commitments to bring the draft law to the House, according to the newspaper.
Russian authorities have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US internal affairs, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert public attention from revealed instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
