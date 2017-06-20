Register
15:37 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    United States Capitol, the meeting place of the United States Congress

    US Energy Sanctions Against Moscow Try Germany's Patience Russia Trade Envoy

    © Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev
    World
    Get short URL
    122140

    The United States' decision to expand sanctions against Russia's petroleum and gas sector has pushed Germany's patience to its limit, because the measures are seemingly aimed at forcing Europe to cooperate with Washington in energy spheres, Russian Trade Representative in Germany Yuri Stetsenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    Cities of Russia. Gurzuf
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    EU Decision on Extending Anti-Crimea Sanctions by 1 Year Comes Into Force
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On July 15, US Senate approved an Iran sanctions bill, which included an amendment of new anti-Russian sanctions. The latter was a response to the Kremlin’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. The sanctions target the financing of Russian oil and gas companies, as well as the people investing in the construction of Russian export pipelines.

    "Yes, indeed, no such firm and very precise statement on the issues of relations between Europe and the United States has been made by Berlin before. Washington, by the way, has also openly and specifically announced its interests in Europe. Selling the US liquefied gas and pushing the supply of Russian pipeline natural gas from the European market to 'protect US jobs in the natural gas and petroleum industries,’ – that’s the likely goal of the US Senate," Stetsenko said, adding that "the demand to trade the beneficial, long tested cooperation with Russia for more expensive and less reliable one with the United States filled up the cup of patience of the practical Germans."

    The Russian official added that Berlin's statement only demonstrates the first stage of understanding the modern realities, stressing that the United States' demands clearly contradict the main principles of the World Trade Organization.

    Stetsenko explained that the bilateral cooperation between Russia and Germany in energy spheres includes not only production, transporting and realization of resources, but also cooperation in various large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the construction of the underground natural gas storage facility Katharina in Germany, built in cooperation with Russia’s energy giant Gazprom.

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern in a joint statement condemned the sanctions, and accused the United States of attempting to squeeze out supplies of Russian natural gas to the European market and promote US liquefied gas supplies, something which will undermine European companies.

    Earlier in June, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared the views of Foreign Minister Gabriel and Chancellor Kern, and was convinced that economic interests and US sanctions "cannot be mixed." Seibert added that it was necessary to ensure that Washington's anti-Russian sanctions did not affect the EU economy.

    Related:

    Moscow Slams EU Court for Upholding Sanctions Against Russian Journalist
    New US Sanctions on Russia Can 'Create Chaos With Trade Contracts Around World'
    New US Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Won't Contribute to Stability and Peace in Europe'
    Tags:
    sanctions, Yuri Stetsenko, United States, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok