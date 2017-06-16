Artillery Shell Unearthed at Israeli Cemetery

A cemetery worker found the projectile as he was preparing a grave for a funeral that was supposed to take place the next day. When he was digging the ground, his shovel suddenly clunked against something metal, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The worker jumped into the hole and saw that there was an unusual rusty object that looked like an old artillery shell.

Without hesitation, the man reported his finding to the local police department, and officers promptly arrived at the scene along with a sapper brigade from Tel Aviv.

The sappers evacuated and neutralized the shell. It appears that the shell had been in the ground since before Israel's establishment.