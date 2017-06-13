Register
13 June 2017
    A TSA official removes a laptop from a bag for scanning using the Transport Security Administration's new Automated Screening Lane technology at Terminal 4 of JFK airport in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2017

    Israel Provided US With Daesh Plans to Use Laptops for Plane Explosions

    © REUTERS/ Joe Penney
    Israel's intelligence community provided the United States with information that indicated the Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group was planning to use explosives concealed as laptop batteries to commit attacks in airports and on aircraft, local media reported, citing US officials.

    Airport staff inform passengers at the entrance to the Casablanca - New York flight checkpoint at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport on Thursday, March 29, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Abdeljalil Bounhar
    Shutting Down: US Might Bar Laptops in Cabins on All International Flights
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) According to unnamed US officials quoted by the New York Times newspaper, an extremist cell making laptop battery-like bombs to bypass airport scanners was discovered some months ago during an Israeli operation in Syria. Israel then provided the United States with the exact details on how these explosives could be detonated.

    This information subsequently triggered Washington's decision to prohibit electronic devices larger than a cellphone in aircraft cabins on direct flights to the United States from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates in March.

    The Israeli intelligence was also reportedly a part of the highly sensitive information that US President Donald Trump allegedly disclosed to Russia in May, according to the publication.

