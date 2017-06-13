Israel Provided US With Daesh Plans to Use Laptops for Plane Explosions

© AP Photo/ Abdeljalil Bounhar Shutting Down: US Might Bar Laptops in Cabins on All International Flights

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)According to unnamed US officials quoted by the New York Times newspaper, an extremist cell making laptop battery-like bombs to bypass airport scanners was discovered some months ago during an Israeli operation in Syria. Israel then provided the United States with the exact details on how these explosives could be detonated.

This information subsequently triggered Washington's decision to prohibit electronic devices larger than a cellphone in aircraft cabins on direct flights to the United States from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates in March.

The Israeli intelligence was also reportedly a part of the highly sensitive information that US President Donald Trump allegedly disclosed to Russia in May, according to the publication.

