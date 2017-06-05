Register
19:27 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Qatari Flag

    Qatar Diplomatic Row to Have No Serious Impact on Middle East Affairs - Lawmaker

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Isabell Schulz / Qatari Flag
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (34)
    0 10610

    Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said that it is hardly possible to state that only Qatar has ties with militants and deny that none of these other Arab states have similar ties.

    A Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha, Qatar.
    © AP Photo/ Kamran Jebreili
    Tillerson: US Calls for Gulf States' Unity Amid Crisis in Relations With Qatar
    YALTA (Sputnik) — The latest diplomatic crisis with Qatar will not cause serious tensions in the Middle East, as the relations between Arab nations and Doha are not a key factor or influence on the military and political situation in the region, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, told Sputnik Monday.

    Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia, alongside Bahrain, Egypt, Libya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar amid the row over the latter’s alleged support of Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    "The decision to cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, is explained by the five Arab nations by the fact that Doha supports such terrorist organizations as the Muslim Brotherhood. Such resolute unity over the issues of fight against terrorism should have been welcomed, if it was consistent, non-selective and sincere… I think it will not cause serious tensions. The relations of the Arab countries with Qatar is not a factor defining 'the weather' in the region. This is not a track, where everything is being decided," Kosachev said.

    Morning view of Cairo. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov
    Get Out, Please: Cairo Gives Qatar's Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Egypt
    According to Kosachev, it is hardly possible to state that only Qatar has ties with militants and deny that none of these other Arab states have similar ties.

    "However, it is quite possible that the initiators of the diplomatic row with Qatar just want to demonstrate to Washington their commitment to implement its plans to form an anti-terrorist coalition," Kosachev added.

    The row between the countries intensified one week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, when the Qatari news agency posted a speech supporting the building of relations with Iran on behalf of the country's emir. Afterward, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency's site was hacked, and that the emir's speech was published by hackers and had nothing to do with the Qatari leader.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (34)

    Related:

    Tillerson: US Calls for Gulf States' Unity Amid Crisis in Relations With Qatar
    Qatar Diplomatic Row Could Affect Astana Talks - Syrian Opposition Member
    How Arab States Cut Off Diplomatic Ties With Qatar Over Support of Terrorism
    Qatar 'Far Less Dangerous Than Saudi Arabia' Despite Riyadh-Led Terror Sanctions
    Tags:
    Konstantin Kosachev, Russia, Middle East, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok