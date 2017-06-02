Register
21:45 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Day two

    Revealing US Democratic Party Election Manipulations Leaks Correct - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (159)
    0 12140

    The leaks that showed US Democratic Party manipulations during last year's presidential election were proven correct, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    Hillary Clinton
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Clinton's Team Prefers Extended Release of Nominee's Correspondence Leaks - WikiLeaks
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — In the summer of 2016, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Schultz resigned following embarrassing WikiLeaks revelations. The DNC email leaks showed that its members sabotaged the party's more left-wing presidential nominee Bernie Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton. The Democrats accused Russian hackers of breaking into DNC databases, however, no evidence was provided.

    "You mentioned disinformation. Which one? Is that the one planted by some hackers, saying that the leaders of [Hillary] Clinton's election campaign were unfair to other Democratic Party candidates. But when this information was made public, the campaign chief actually admitted it and resigned, is that the disinformation?" Putin said at a SPIEF plenary session.

    Putin stressed that it did not matter who discovered the information, but noted that the apologies would be relevant.

    Various US politicians and intelligence services accused Russia of meddling in the recent US presidential campaign and alleged hacking attempts. Moscow repeatedly denied the allegations.

    The 21st SPIEF kicked off on Thursday for its 3-day run, gathering high-ranking politicians and prominent business leaders from dozens of countries in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (159)

    Related:

    Is the DNC Really Moving Left or Trying to Co-Opt the Sanders Movement?
    Perez Wins at DNC, 'Moonlight' Wins at Oscars
    Trump Claims Clinton Rigged Race for DNC Chairman, Bernie's Guy Never Had Chance
    Sessions to Bring Back Private Prisons; Democrats Vote for DNC Chair
    Tags:
    leaks, data, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok