Register
20:15 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, January 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China.

    All Countries Must Adhere to Paris Climate Deal Amid US Withdrawal - Chinese FM

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    World
    Get short URL
    15720

    China considers the Paris Agreement a reflection of the broadest consensus of the international community on measures to combat climate change, and all countries must therefore value this commitment, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday, commenting on the US withdrawal from the agreement.

    President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal Not to Undermine Global Warming Fight Process - Oxfam
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would no longer be part of the Paris Agreement because it hurts the US economy while unfairly benefiting other nations. In his speech, the US leader noted that the country would start negotiations on a new agreement in this sphere.

    "The Chinese side is closely following the situation with the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. We also paid attention to the UN statement, as well as the statements of the other countries’ leaders. As for the Chinese side, we believe that the Paris Agreement represents the broadest consensus of the international community on climate change. We believe that all countries should value and protect the hard-won result of this agreement," Hua said at a briefing.

    She also said comments from the international community on China's efforts in promoting the Paris Agreement were generally positive.

    "President Xi Jinping during his visit to the UN headquarters in Geneva also stressed that China would fully fulfill its obligations to combat climate change," the ministerial spokeswoman said, adding that China continues to adhere to its obligations under the Paris Agreement.

    German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats, CDU, Angela Merkel, points with her fingers during a visit to the convention venue prior to the 27. party convention in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Dec. 8, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Germany to Stick to Paris Climate Deal Amid US Withdrawal - Merkel
    The United Nations has already called the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment" for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security. At the same time, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "remains confident that cities, States and businesses within the US – along with other countries – will continue to demonstrate vision and leadership by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic growth."

    UN environment chief Erik Solheim said on May 31 in an interview with NPR that India and China were showing strong leadership to combat climate change. At the same time, Solhein also noted that the pressure on China from the international community would increase.

    In recent years, China has been closing excessive coal and steelmaking capacities, as well as suspending polluting enterprises in some provinces to eliminate heavy smog.

    The Paris Agreement, the first global climate agreement signed by 194 countries in December 2015, defines a global plan of action to contain global warming. It does not involve the abandonment of fossil fuels or the limitation of carbon dioxide emissions, but all parties should take measures to reduce emissions, provide technological re-equipment and adapt to climate change.

    Related:

    Macron Raised Climate Change Deal in Phone Call With Trump - French Envoy to US
    US to Fulfill Obligations Under Nuclear Deal With Iran, Climate Change Accord
    COP21 Deal Insufficient to Stop Climate Change in Arctic
    Policy Action on COP21 Paris Climate Change Deal Lags Behind
    Tags:
    agreement, climate change, Hua Chunying, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok