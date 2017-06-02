RT's Ruptly Video News Agency Wins Best B2B News Site Award

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT's global video news agency Ruptly won in the Best B2B News Site category at prestigious international Drum Online Media Awards, the RT's press service said Friday.

"Video agency Ruptly took first place in the category 'Best B2B News Site' at the Drum Online Media Awards," the press release said.

Dinara Toktosunova, head of Ruptly, said that the agency was very happy receive a prize in this category.

"To be among the leaders in the digital age, you need to offer customers not only quality content, but also use the most current and affordable ways of delivering it… Our agency will continue to implement the latest technologies, so that our customers continue receiving high-quality video news content filmed from all corners of the planet," Toktosunova was quoted in the press release as saying.

The RT broadcaster launched Ruptly in 2013 and at the moment over 700 media companies from more than 50 countries use the agency's materials. Ruptly's content has been used by CNN, NBC, CBS, Mail Online, VICE and other media outlets. Over the past year, Ruptly journalists have filmed more than 16,000 videos and facilitated more than a thousand live broadcasts.

In February 2016, Ruptly launched a mobile application RUPTLY Stringer, which allows a newsroom to get access to user-generated content from any location on the map. In October 2016, the agency used the live broadcast from a drone for the first time to live-stream protest rallies in Athens, while in 2017, Ruptly made its content in innovative 360-degrees format available for licensing.

The Drum Online Media Awards. a prestigious international award given for the most outstanding achievements in online journalism, were given out for the seventh time in 2017.

The Drum magazine focuses on marketing, advertising, media and the digital sphere.