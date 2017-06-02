Register
18:44 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    View of the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 1, 2015

    Renewal of Direct Israeli-Palestinian Talks Necessary Russian Deputy FM

    © AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky
    World
    Get short URL
    0 2920

    It is of major importance to resume direct Israeli-Palestinian negotiations with the support of the international community, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Friday.

    Palestinian talks on a mobile phone as he walks on the rubble of a damaged house following an overnight Israeli missile strike in Gaza City, Tuesday, July 15, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Israel Reduces Electricity Supplies to Gaza Amid Palestine's Refusal to Pay
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is very important to resume direct negotiations between Palestine and Israel with the support of the international community in order to resolve the long-term conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Friday.

    “Within the framework of the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, we need to urge the renewal of substantial and direct bilateral talks, of course with the support of the international community. We are ready [for it] and I think that our American partners [are ready to support the initiative too],” Bodganov said.

    The Russian official also praised the decision of Washington to postpone the relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    “The US partners should understand the complexity of the situation in the Middle East,” Bogdanov underlined.

    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed a waiver to keep the US diplomatic mission in Israel in Tel Aviv for at least six months instead of moving it to Jerusalem, despite his election campaign promises to make the move when elected into office.

    Riyad al-Maliki, Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Palestine Ready to Hold Talks With Russia, Israel Anywhere
    Tensions between Israel and Palestine have been escalating through the years. Palestinians seek to create an independent state in the West Bank and the withdrawal of Israel from the Palestinian territories it occupied after the Six-Day War in 1967.

    Israel declared Jerusalem its capital in 1949, but the United Nations recognizes East Jerusalem, including the Old City, as part of Palestine. Israel recaptured East Jerusalem in 1967, which is not recognized by a number of nations. Palestine seeks to establish East Jerusalem as its own independent state's capital.

    Related:

    Israel Reduces Electricity Supplies to Gaza Amid Palestine's Refusal to Pay
    Palestine Welcomes US-Russia Coordination on Organizing Direct Talks With Israel
    Palestine Ready to Hold Talks With Russia, Israel Anywhere
    Putin: Peaceful Coexistence of Palestine, Israel Guarantee Middle East Stability
    Tags:
    negotiations, conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry, Mikhail Bogdanov, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok