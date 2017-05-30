Large UK Companies to Participate in Upcoming St. Petersburg Economic Forum

–

LONDON (Sputnik)A number of large UK companies with presence in Russia are expected to attend the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), including BP oil giant and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, a source in the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Usually, [the participants include] oil company BP, UK-Dutch oil and gas company Shell as well UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and others," the source said.

According to the source, the same participants from the United Kingdom would be attending the event in this year as before.

BP confirmed that the delegation headed by Chief Executive Bob Dudley had already set out for St. Petersburg. AstraZeneca also confirmed that the delegations from both UK and Swedish offices of the company had left for St. Petersburg.

The 21st SPIEF is scheduled for June 1-3 and is expected to gather high-ranking politicians and prominent business leaders from dozens of countries. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

The total number of participants is expected to reach over 5,000, with almost 40 ministers from 26 countries having confirmed their participation.

