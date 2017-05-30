China's Top Infrastructure Company CGGC Views Russia as Strategic Partner

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) views Russia as a strategic partner and wants to contribute to the Russian economy, Xin Zhongyi, the vice president of CGGC, said Tuesday.

"Russia is a strategically important market for us, we want to increase our efforts. We believe that our corporation can make its own contribution in the areas of energy, water systems and water engineering projects, turning into a good and reliable partner for Russian companies," the vice president said during the third international conference Russia and China: Taking on a New Quality of Bilateral Relations, which is taking place in Moscow.

According to Xin, the CGGC wants to help Russia ensure economic growth and has already registered its own company in Moscow.

CGGC is a state-owned company which was founded in 1970 and specializes in the construction of infrastructure facilities, especially in the field of hydropower.

