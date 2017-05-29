'Absolute Lie': Billionaire Deripaska Lambasts NYT's #RussiansDidIt Article

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska disputed on Monday US reports that he offered congressional committees investigating Moscow’s alleged presidential election meddling to testify in exchange for full immunity.

"The story set out by the NYT [New York Times publication] is that I allegedly have information about Russia's interference in the US elections, but that I am not ready to provide it before I am guaranteed immunity. Both of these statements are untrue and are an absolute lie," Deripaska said in a statement.

Deripaska, an aluminum magnate, stressed that "I really do have evidence — which of course is unpleasant for some — that testifies directly to the opposite of the story of Russian intervention."

He called the article, published on Friday and citing three anonymous congressional officials, as "true only in certain moments, but in essence false and misleading."

"The only truth in this article is the fact that I really want to 'help' democratically elected committees in the US Congress, acting on behalf of the US population, to establish the truth," Deripaska said.

US media outlets and officials have repeatedly accused people from Donald Trump's team of contacts with the Russian side alleging that Moscow used these contacts for its own purposes and even meddled in the US 2016 presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the US allegations, saying it had no intention to meddle in internal affairs of other states.