Register
13:13 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Fake news

    'Absolute Lie': Billionaire Deripaska Lambasts NYT's #RussiansDidIt Article

    © Photo: pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    The Russians Did It
    0 18332

    The NYT article alleging that Oleg Deripaska wanted to get full immunity in exchange for providing info about Moscow's purported meddling in the US election is "false and misleading", the Russian billionaire said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska disputed on Monday US reports that he offered congressional committees investigating Moscow’s alleged presidential election meddling to testify in exchange for full immunity.

    "The story set out by the NYT [New York Times publication] is that I allegedly have information about Russia's interference in the US elections, but that I am not ready to provide it before I am guaranteed immunity. Both of these statements are untrue and are an absolute lie," Deripaska said in a statement.

    Oleg Deripaska
    © AP Photo/ Vincent Yu
    Russian Billionaire Reported to Have Sought Immunity to Testify in US Congress
    Deripaska, an aluminum magnate, stressed that "I really do have evidence — which of course is unpleasant for some — that testifies directly to the opposite of the story of Russian intervention."

    He called the article, published on Friday and citing three anonymous congressional officials, as "true only in certain moments, but in essence false and misleading."

    "The only truth in this article is the fact that I really want to 'help' democratically elected committees in the US Congress, acting on behalf of the US population, to establish the truth," Deripaska said.

    US media outlets and officials have repeatedly accused people from Donald Trump's team of contacts with the Russian side alleging that Moscow used these contacts for its own purposes and even meddled in the US 2016 presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the US allegations, saying it had no intention to meddle in internal affairs of other states.

    Related:

    Says Who? WaPo, NYT Blast Trump on Comey, Russia Through Anonymous Reports
    Israel’s Netanyahu Slams NYT, CNN as ‘Fake News’ Over Hamas Coverage
    WashPo, NYT Win Pulitzer Prizes for Coverage of Trump, Putin
    Trump Urges 'Failing' NYT, Other Media to Apologize Over Leaking Classified Data
    Tags:
    fake news, New York Times, Oleg Deripaska, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok