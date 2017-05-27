Register
    Deputy Minister of Education and Science Lyudmila Ogorodova (File)

    Russian Delegation to Attend International Education Conference in US

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    A delegation headed by Russia's Deputy Minister of Education and Science Lyudmila Ogorodova will take part in the annual NAFSA: Association of International Educators conference in Los Angeles scheduled for May 28 – June 2.

    Deputy Minister of Education and Science said that Russian universities are constantly increasing the number of education cooperation areas with the United States.
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Russia’s Universities Interested in Expanding Cooperation With US - Deputy Minister
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Ogorodova told Sputnik that within the framework of the conference, the Russian delegation plans to hold a number of meetings with representatives of the professional community.

    "The key players in the area of education are the leading universities, organizations that support student mobility, university rankings, educational authorities, and institutions. So, the authorities are to create and enable a favorable environment and encourage conditions for the promotion of constructive long-term partnerships as well as the expansion of cooperation between the educational institutions of the countries," she said. "During the conference we will meet with the educational community representatives."

    The Deputy Minister noted that the Russian universities are currently in negotiations with various foreign partners.

    "Thus, the 15 Russian universities participating in the NAFSA conference are actively engaged in exhibition events, working sessions, and round tables on a wide range of issues in the field of the internationalization of higher education," Ogorodova explained. "Our universities seek to expand contacts with foreign universities on joint research, launching new areas of academic mobility for students and teachers, and establishing new educational programs."

    Ogorodova stressed that the NAFSA Conference and Exhibition is of great interest to Russian universities as a platform for productive dialogue, the development of joint educational programs, and student mobility between Russia and other countries.

    "First of all, this is an opportunity to meet with foreign colleagues with the aim of further advancement of Russian education on the world market and to promote Russian education on the international market," she noted. "We attach particular importance on collaborating with leading ranking and rating companies. Indeed, world university ratings are aimed at strengthening the academic background of universities and give them access to the international educational arena."

    This year, the forum will feature delegations from the countries where the universities have made a breakthrough in the promotion on the international level, including in rankings advancement, the Deputy Minister added.

    "NAFSA provides an opportunity to get acquainted with best polities and share best practices, to learn from positive experiences in order to further study, and adopt and implement some of them at the national leading universities," Ogorodova said.

    NAFSA is the world's largest nonprofit association dedicated to international education and exchange, according to its website.

