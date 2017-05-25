Register
    US Army soldiers provide security for members of their team near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border

    Congressman Calls on Trump to Consider Resuming Airstrikes in Pakistan

    © Photo: US Army / Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann
    US Congressman Adam Kinzinger expresses his views about possible President Donald Trump's thoughts about resuming US airstrikes on terrorist groups in Pakistan.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Pakistan Urges Restraint Amid US Strikes in Syria Over Idlib Incident
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump should consider resuming US airstrikes on terrorist groups that shelter in Pakistan to attack targets in neighboring Afghanistan, US Congressman Adam Kinzinger told guests at the Woodrow Wilson Center think tank on Thursday.

    "We need to frankly look at the consequences and consider doing it — of opening up strikes again," Kinzinger stated.

    Kinzinger noted that it was natural for a new president to pause and take stock of relations with US partners, but he urged the Trump administration to "get back to some real tough love" when dealing with Pakistan.

    The Obama administration carried out dozens of drone strikes in tribal zones of northwest Pakistan, but only conducted three airstrikes in the country in 2016.

    Kinzinger also urged the Trump administration to begin pressing the Pakistani government increase anti-terror efforts.

    "We have to come back to carrots and sticks," Kinzinger explained. "Ultimately we have to make it clear that we are going to cross the border if necessary because they [the Pakistani government] are not doing enough."

    Kinzinger named al-Qaeda, the Taliban and Haqqani Network (all banned in Russia) as the primary terrorist groups that operate out of Pakistan.

