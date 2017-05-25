NATO Members Contributing 2% of GDP ‘Insufficient’ for Proper Defense - Trump

© Photo: Estonian Defence Forces Estonian Man With Shotgun Chases Away Trespassing NATO Troops

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contribution by NATO member countries of 2% of their GDP for the alliance’s defense is not enough amid the growing threats and underpayments by some nations, US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday.

"Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense… And many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years and not paying in those past years," Trump said. "We should recognize that with these chronic underpayments and growing threats even two percent of GDP is insufficient to close gaps in modernizing, readiness and the size of forces."

