Trump, Pope Discuss Ways to Work Together to Fight Terrorism - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis spoke during their meeting about how to join together with the international community in fighting terrorism, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.
"In their meetings, the President focused on how the United States, the Holy See and the international community can work together to combat terrorism," the release stated.
Trump and the pope met in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace for about 30 minutes.
