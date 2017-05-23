Int'l Organizations To Be Accountable For US Budget Spending - US Envoy to UN

NITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States will continue to provide funding for relief and assistance, but international organizations should be held accountable for the money they spend, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States will remain a leader in providing humanitarian assistance to the world’s most vulnerable," Haley stated. "However, we must review how we fund and hold international organizations accountable to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely."

She added that the United States will continue to assert its leadership and influence through foreign aid but the 2018 budget demonstrates that US resources are "not unlimited".

In March, the White House released a blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes to reduce US contributions to the United Nations by nearly 50 percent. The State Department budget’s reduction amounts to 31 percent or $37.6 billion.