US Approves $250Mln Military Training Program for Saudi Arabia

"The training will support the RSNF [Royal Saudi Naval Force] in its role patrolling and providing protection for critical industrial infrastructure and for the sea lines of communications," the release stated.
In addition, the contract is intended to improve the Saudi Navy’s interoperability with US and other coalition maritime forces, the release explained.
US contractor Kratos Defense and Security Solutions will supply 88 trainers in the program for the next three years, the release noted.
It was not clear whether the approved contract was included in the $110 billion arms sale package signed by US President Donald Trump during his weekend visit to the desert kingdom.
