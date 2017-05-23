US Approves $250Mln Military Training Program for Saudi Arabia

© REUTERS/ Mike Segar Conversion of US Overseas Military Grants Into Loans Looks Plausible - Russian Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of State has signed off on a three-year, $250-million training contract for Saudi Arabia’s Navy, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The training will support the RSNF [Royal Saudi Naval Force] in its role patrolling and providing protection for critical industrial infrastructure and for the sea lines of communications," the release stated.

In addition, the contract is intended to improve the Saudi Navy’s interoperability with US and other coalition maritime forces, the release explained.

US contractor Kratos Defense and Security Solutions will supply 88 trainers in the program for the next three years, the release noted.

The proposed deal will enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner and important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East, according to the release.

It was not clear whether the approved contract was included in the $110 billion arms sale package signed by US President Donald Trump during his weekend visit to the desert kingdom.