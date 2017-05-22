WTO Official Confirms Receiving Consultation Request From Russia Against Ukraine

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)The World Trade Organization (WTO) confirms receiving a consultation request from Russia on a range of disputes with Ukraine, a WTO official told Sputnik on Monday.

"I can confirm that late on the evening of May 19, the WTO received a request from Russia for consultations with Ukraine regarding various measures," the official said.

The request is expected to be transmitted to WTO members within a week, the official added.

The WTO official explained the organization's dispute settlement rules allowing a 60-day window for the parties to find mutually acceptable solutions. Russia has the right to request the creation of a panel of arbitrators if the sides fail to reach an agreement, according to the official.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!