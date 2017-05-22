'US Exceeding Authority Interfering in Other Countries' - Philippine President

–

DAVAO (Philippines) (Sputnik)The United States is overstepping its authority when it attempts to influence the internal affairs of other countries, offering assistance in exchange for certain actions, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said in an interview with Russian media.

"And in the matter of human rights, I think that America has exceeded its normal authority over [other] countries… [The United States] started in the late sixties by granting assistance to countries needing it and at the same time began interfering in the affairs of these countries," Duterte said.

According to the Philippine leader, the United States offered help in exchange for certain legislation, promoting not only human rights, but "ridiculous" kind of lifestyle.

"I said: it has gone overboard… If you want to investigate me, fine. I am ready for it," Duterte said.

