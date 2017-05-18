Russia Doing Everything Possible to Launch Cooperation With US - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is doing everything possible to launch a constructive cooperation with the new US administration, including by encouraging Washington to cooperate within both the existing and new formats, such as the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"From our side we are doing everything possible to launch a constructive cooperation with the new [US] administration, including the invitation to cooperate within the existing formats and the new ones, such as the Astana process. You know that we are open, we are waiting for the United States, they are present [at Astana process] as the observers at the ambassadorial level. We are ready to connect them at a higher level," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Moscow and Washington constantly maintain contacts at the level of embassies.

"Of course, the Syrian issue prevailed during the talks of [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov in Washington. Telephone conversation with the US colleagues at the level of ministers, deputy ministers, personal contacts are also devoted to the Syrian issue," Zakharova added.