EU, US Reject Ban on Laptops in Cabin Luggage

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — EU and US officials have agreed not to impose a ban on bringing laptops and tablets to cabins of planes but will consider other security measures, media reported Thursday.

An EU source told the BBC broadcaster officials from both sides of the Atlantic met in Brussels on Wednesday for four-hour talks on the issue.

The United States imposed a ban in March on electronic devices larger than a cellphone in carry-on luggage on flights from eight Muslim-majority countries, citing bomb threats. It was reportedly mulling extending the restriction to inbound flights from some European states.

The suggestion raised concerns in Europe, with the European Commission agreeing to host high-level talks at political and technological level with US authorities to jointly assess security threats and work out a common approach.