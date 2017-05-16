Register
17:32 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Rise of Cybersecurity Threats Triggered by Culture of Gov't Secrecy

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    World
    Get short URL
    0 3002

    The culture of keeping secrets perpetuated by governmental structures and security agencies has always been the main reason behind the emergence and worldwide spread of cyberattacks, spokesman of the French Pirate Party Thomas Watanabe-Vermorel told Sputnik on Tuesday, referring to the recent ransomware attack that hit some 150 countries.

    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Great Fire-Wall, 'Not Russia-Motivated': Trump Signs Executive Order on Cybersecurity
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Watanabe-Vermorel pointed out that the Pirate Party called for full transparency so that the "protection of everyone [would] really [be] in the hands of everyone," rather than have its implementation be dependent upon states and companies.

    "The secret is always a weakness. Those who create a system of secrecy, put themselves in a vulnerable position in relation to those who wants to reveal this secret… Transparency is the only way to ensure security. The whole range of malicious programs do not work since the moment when secrets are not kept anymore," Watanabe-Vermorel said.

    The party member said that many hackers had been checking their skills by searching for breaches in systems and then reporting said breaches to the relevant organizations. This practice, however, did not receive sufficient support, as hackers were considered criminals.

    China is defending its proposed cybersecurity laws as beyond reproach in the wake of harsh criticism from the US - criticism that the state -run Xinhua news agency called arrogance and hypocrisy.
    © Flickr/ Yuri Samoilov
    China Cybersecurity Authorities Tighten Online News Content Rules
    Watanabe-Vermorel added that the general public was not protected from the governments, which receive large quantities of information on their citizens, stressing that this was another argument for making all information open.

    Since Friday, 200,000 computers across 150 countries were hit by ransomware cyberattacks, according to the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

    A malicious software called WannaCry affected, among other institutions and organizations, the UK public health system NHS, the German state rail company Deutsche Bahn, the Russian Interior Ministry and banks. The virus blocked computers with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.

    Related:

    Russia Ready to Discuss With US Whole Rage of Cybersecurity Issues
    Cybersecurity Firm Notes Increase in Bitcoin Scams on Social Media
    Kaspersky Lab Paid Flynn in 2015 for Taking Part in Cybersecurity Forum in US
    Tags:
    threat, cybersecurity, French Pirate Party, Thomas Watanabe-Vermorel, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian-Syrian Military Exercises in Syrian Tartus
    Russian-Syrian Military Exercises in Syrian Tartus
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok