Ignorance is Bliss: Why West Keeping Mum About China's New Silk Road Initiative

There are several reasons behind mainstream media keeping silent on the achievements under the New Silk Road framework.
First, the New Silk Road is a global project that contravenes the traditional Western vision of the world, journalist and Sputnik contributor Ruslan Karmanov wrote in an op-ed.
"The main point of the conception is simple. It grows from the historical Silk Road trade route, transforming it into a new symbol of peaceful and fair global development. This new model does not divide the world into the exploiters and the exploited. Instead, it offers development for all regions, including optimization of logistics, common trade rules and removal of tariff barriers," the author pointed out.
"This strategy will stimulate economic growth and China will continue to remain irreplaceable as the global industrial and production center. […] While the West bets on a post-industrial economy, China will continue to develop its real economy to guarantee its leadership in industrial and production sectors for decades ahead," Karmanov wrote.
Moreover, the author noted that several years ago, after the New Silk Road was announced, many in the West predicted that the initiative would put Moscow aside because China would develop trade routes to Europe bypassing Russia.
However, the author noted, the actual situation after several years is totally different.
Finally, according to the author, the West realizes that it does not have the leading role in the New Silk Road project implemented by China and its partners.
"It turns out that Western countries have found themselves on the outskirts of a global project, in which their role will remain the same as before – importing China-produced goods. How could the West admit that it is not involved in a new global development project," the author concluded.
