UN Security Council Must Respond Strongly to N Korea Missile Launches - UK Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting to discuss the actions of the North Korean government.

"This [test] needs to be condemned in the strongest possible terms, very quickly, and I think that we need to carry on working on longer-term responses which rise to the challenge that has been set by the DPRK [North Korea] regime," Rycroft said. "The UK favors tougher sanctions."

On May 14, North Korea launched a missile in the vicinity of Kusong in the North Pyongan province. The missile fell in the Sea of Japan after it flew 500 miles.

The latest launch has already been criticized by the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia considers missile and nuclear tests unacceptable. Putin emphasized the necessity to return to dialogue and added the intimidation of North Korea must stop.