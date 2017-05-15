US Internal Political Struggle Threatens Global Politics, Economy - Putin

© Sputnik/ Lev Polikashin Russia to Carry Out Observation Flight Over US Under Open Skies Treaty

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The internal political struggle in the United States creates a certain nervousness in politics and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference during his visit to China.

"Given the growing number of elements of uncertainty in the leading political and economic centers, say, we see that in the United States an acute internal political struggle continues, which creates a certain nervousness not only in politics, but also in the economy," Putin said.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.