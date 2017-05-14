Russian, Chinese Presidents Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula - Kremlin

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Sunday discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and expressed concerns about the growing tensions in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has been discussed in details [at the Putin-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China]. The sides have expressed a mutual concern about the development of the situation and the growing tensions," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the presidents also discussed the issue of a recent Pyongyang's missile test.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!