Russian, Chinese Presidents Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula - Kremlin

"Of course, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has been discussed in details [at the Putin-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China]. The sides have expressed a mutual concern about the development of the situation and the growing tensions," Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman added that the presidents also discussed the issue of a recent Pyongyang's missile test.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)