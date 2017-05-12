Norwegian Government Opposes National Trade Union's Boycott of Israel - Minister

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to media reports, the decision to boycott Israel internationally, economically, culturally and academically was passed by the LO Congress earlier in the day with 193 votes against 117 despite LO President Hans-Christian Gabrielsen's recommendation against it.

"Norwegian government strongly opposes Norw Labour Union's decision: #boycott of #Israel. We need more cooperation and dialogue, not boycott," Brende wrote on his Twitter.

The LO, the largest union in the country, has been advocating for the boycott of Israel for almost two decades now, holding the Israeli government accountable for the failure to reach peace with Palestine.

Israel and Palestine have been embroiled in a bitter dispute on territory and Palestine's sovereignty for decades, with many countries attempting to help broker peace.

