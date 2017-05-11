Register
14:43 GMT +311 May 2017
    U.S., Estonia's and NATO flags flutter next to the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter in Amari air base, Estonia, April 25, 2017

    Estonian Parliament Starts Ratification of Defense Cooperation Agreement With US

    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    The Estonian parliament finished Thursday the first reading of a draft bill on ratification of the agreement on bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere with the United States, which provides the legal framework and foundation for such cooperation and enables a broad range of defense-related activities, the parliamentary press service said.

    F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Lightning II
    © AFP 2017/ HO/US NAVY/ MCS2D
    US F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Estonia
    TALLINN (Sputnik) According to the press service, the agreement will take effect after its ratification at the second reading.

    "The agreement, in particular, regulates the status of the US Armed Forces, as a party to the agreement, the use of territories and facilities belonging to the Estonian Armed Forces, as well as the right of the US servicemen to construct necessary facilities on the territories provided to them. It also regulates the jurisdiction of enforcement measures against US servicemen and their dependents if they commit misconducts or crimes while in Estonia," the press service said.

    The agreement was signed by Estonian Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna and US Ambassador to Tallinn James Melville on January 17. Washington proposed this document in August 2016 in light of US servicemen being deployed to Estonia as part of the Atlantic Resolve mission, which aims to support NATO allies, especially in the Baltics.

    The agreement regulates the legal status of members of the US forces, their family members and contractors in Estonia and complements the Agreement on the status of armed forces between NATO member states (NATO SOFA). It replaces the agreement on the use of land plots and structures belonging to the Estonian Defence Forces that was signed with the United States in 2015.

    Estonia has previously signed similar agreements with Germany and Kuwait. The United States has signed such agreements with Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and several other countries.

