Lawsuit to Acquire Trump Records on Deadly January Yemen Raid - US Rights Group

© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed US Lawmakers Call On Saudi Government to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A lawsuit hopes to gain access to all of the Trump administration's records on the deadly raid in Yemen that took place on January 29, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Monday.

"The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit today demanding that the Trump administration release documents about a January 29 raid in Yemen that left one Navy Seal and many Yemeni civilians dead," the release stated.

The release noted the ACLU originally filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in March to get the documents from the Central Intelligence Agency and the departments of Justice, State and Defense, but now has filed a lawsuit to enforce that request.

Trump called the raid a success, but media reports and some members of Congress have questioned that declaration.

The release quoted ACLU Director Hina Shamsi as saying that while the Obama administration put in place safeguards to protect civilians, "The public has a right to know about any exceptions the Trump administration is making to civilian protection rules generally and what really happened with this tragic operation specifically."

Media reports indicated the Trump administration exempted parts of Yemen from the Obama rule about civilian casualties temporarily, the release added.