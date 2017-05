© AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON Chinese Capital to Host 'Immortal Regiment' March to Honor Victory Day on May 9

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) states on the Victory Day, noting that the joint fight against the attempts to distort history is the best tribute to the liberator soldiers, the Kremlin said Monday.

"Vladimir Putin noted especially that our joint fight against any attempts to distort history, to justify the criminal acts of fascism and Nazism will be the best tribute to the soldiers-liberators," the statement read.

May 9 is widely celebrated as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II in Russia and former Soviet republics.