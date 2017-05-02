Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin-Trump Phone Talks Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to hold phone talks with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"We confirm the conversation," Peskov said following the White House releasing a daily schedule stating Trump's phone talks with Putin would be held at 16:30 GMT.

Putin and Trump held two phone conversations since the US leader assumed office in January. The first talk followed Trump's inauguration, while the second phone call took place in early April after a terror attack in St. Petersburg.

The relations between Russia and the United States became strained after US strike on Syria.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for the alleged chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun. Damascus denied any involvement in the Idlib incident and the Syrian army said it did not possess chemical weapons as they were destroyed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

On April 6, the United States conducted a missile strike against the Syrian government’s Ash Sha’irat airbase in the Idlib province. Trump claimed that the strike was a response to the alleged chemical weapon attack in Idlib, an incident which the White House blames on Damascus without providing evidence.