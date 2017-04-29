Putin Expresses Condolences to Kyrgyz President Over Deadly Landslide - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Tabyldy Kadyrbekov Total of 24 People Died in Landslide in S Kyrgyzstan – Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambaev over tragic death of people in a landslide on Saturday, the Kremlin press service said.

"The Russian leader stressed that Russia shares the pain and grief of those who lost their relatives and friends in this disaster and hopes for the early recovery of the wounded," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, a powerful landslide hit the village of Osh region in southern Kyrgyzstan, burying 11 houses. According to preliminary data, 24 people died, the country’s emergencies ministry said, adding that the search and rescue operations were ongoing.

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev ordered Sunday a national day of mourning.