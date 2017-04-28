Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to Chequers near Wendover, England, Friday, April 28, 2017

    UK PM: UK Seeks to 'Stand Tall Alongside Allies,' Notably Japan, Post-Brexit

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the United Kingdom was the second most popular destination for Japanese investment after the United States.

    International coast guard drills to be held in Sea of Japan
    © RIA Novosti. Andrey Bichurov
    Japan Confirms Participation in Large-Scale Naval Drills With France, UK, US
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom considers Japan to be its key partner and seeks to maintain close cooperation with its friends and allies post-Brexit, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday following the talks with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

    "Throughout our talks, I have been clear that this is not the time for the UK to step back from the world but rather to step up, and continue to stand tall alongside our friends and allies. During our discussions, I updated prime minister Abe on our preparations for Brexit and reiterated our determination to make sure the UK remains the best place in Europe to run and grow a business, whether it’s one operating at home or abroad," May was quoted as saying by The Guardian newspaper.

    May stressed that the United Kingdom was the second most popular destination for Japanese investment after the United States.

    "Japanese companies have already invested a total of more than £40bn [some $52 billion] in the UK. And around 1,000 Japanese companies including Honda, Hitachi and Mitsubishi employ 140,000 people in the UK," May said.

    Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa and other senior sompany officials at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Japanese Firm Toshiba Keeps UK Gov't in Limbo Over Billion Dollar Nuclear Deal
    Earlier in the day, Abe met with May at her official country residence, Chequers, to discuss a range of bilateral issues, as well as the most pressing global problems.

    In late March, the United Kingdom officially began the withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, London now has two years to complete all relevant negotiations.

