Register
12:51 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016

    Rouhani Calls on Pakistan to Prosecute Killers of Iran's Border Guards

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    World
    Get short URL
    0 8410

    Hassan Rouhani Friday called on Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to prosecute the extremists who had killed 10 Iranian border guards earlier this week.

    World cities. Tehran
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Tehran Awaits Response From Pakistan on Killing of Iran's Border Guards - Foreign Ministry
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Friday called on Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to prosecute the extremists who had killed 10 Iranian border guards earlier this week, in order to preserve friendly bilateral relations.

    "The Iranian territory has never been invaded by its neighbors including Pakistan, but regrettably, lack of appropriate measures and necessary prosecution on the part of Pakistani government have caused great loss of lives and property for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Rouhani said in a statement as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

    According to the media outlet, Rouhani called on the Pakistani government to prevent such attacks in the future and prosecute the perpetrators in order to maintain close relations between the two nations.

    Late on Wednesday, 10 Iranian border guards were killed by the militants of the so-called Jaish al-Adl Takfiri terrorist group in the southeast of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, near the border with Pakistan. The incident took place in the Mirjaveh region, over 74 kilometers (46 miles) from Sistan and Baluchestan’s capital of Zahedan. Media reported, citing Iranian police, that the border guards had been killed by long-range weapons fired from Pakistani soil.

    Earlier in the day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned Pakistani Ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani over the attack.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Victory Unlikely to Turn Pakistan Away From Russia, Iran, China
    Iran Ships Over 70,000 Barrels of Gas Products to Pakistan
    Tehran Awaits Response From Pakistan on Killing of Iran's Border Guards
    Tags:
    extremists, Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Rouhani, Pakistan, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok