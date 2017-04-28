Rouhani Calls on Pakistan to Prosecute Killers of Iran's Border Guards

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Friday called on Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to prosecute the extremists who had killed 10 Iranian border guards earlier this week, in order to preserve friendly bilateral relations.

"The Iranian territory has never been invaded by its neighbors including Pakistan, but regrettably, lack of appropriate measures and necessary prosecution on the part of Pakistani government have caused great loss of lives and property for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Rouhani said in a statement as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

According to the media outlet, Rouhani called on the Pakistani government to prevent such attacks in the future and prosecute the perpetrators in order to maintain close relations between the two nations.

Late on Wednesday, 10 Iranian border guards were killed by the militants of the so-called Jaish al-Adl Takfiri terrorist group in the southeast of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, near the border with Pakistan. The incident took place in the Mirjaveh region, over 74 kilometers (46 miles) from Sistan and Baluchestan’s capital of Zahedan. Media reported, citing Iranian police, that the border guards had been killed by long-range weapons fired from Pakistani soil.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned Pakistani Ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani over the attack.

