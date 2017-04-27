Work Underway to Ensure Aid Access to Ghouta in Syria - Russian Mission to UN

"We are thoroughly working on the parameters of humanitarian access and medical evacuation in eastern Ghouta," Iliichev stated. "It is not as simply as some try to present it and the issue is not only about facilitation letters. One of the key reasons of difficulties that we face are the provocative actions by the militants."
Iliichev explained that provocative actions by militants in the area is proving to be a key difficulty in facilitating aid delivery.
O’Brien explained that the last informal access routes to eastern Ghouta have reportedly been cut off, which further aggravates the situation for the 400,000 people who live in the area. The United Nations has been unable to reach them since October.
All comments
Show new comments (0)