US Defense Secretary Accuses Damascus of Retaining Chemical Weapons

© East News/ Peter Dejong OPCW Head Confirms Sarin Presence in Syrian Khan Shaykhun Victims

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — US Defense Secretary James Mattis accused the Syrian government on Friday of violating its international obligations by retaining part of chemical weapons it had possessed before the elimination process.

"The bottom line is there can be no doubt in the international community's mind that Syria has retained chemical weapon in violation of its agreement. And it stated that it had removed it all," Mattis said warning Damascus against using such weapons in the future.

On April 4, the Syrian opposition accused the Syrian army of using chemical weapons in the province of Idlib, which reportedly resulted in dozens of deaths. Damascus refuted the accusations, saying all chemical weapons had been destroyed under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

In response to the incident, the United States conducted missile strikes against Syria's Ash Sha’irat airbase.

Moreover, the Syrian army has dispersed its aircraft across the country following the US missile attack on a Syrian airfield, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Friday.

"They have dispersed their aircraft, no doubt they have dispersed their aircraft in recent days," Mattis said at a press conference.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Sha'irat air base in Homs in response to a suspected chemical attack in the Idlib province, which the West blamed on Damascus. The Syrian government denied the accusations saying it possessed no chemical weapons.