Claims Russia's Strategic Studies Institute Meddled in US Elections 'Baseless'

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Accusations against the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS) of election interference in the United States are unfounded, Russian Senator Oleg Morozov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This is an attempt to give away normal analytical work as subversive activity. An absolutely worthless story in terms of logic that has no basis in reality," Morozov said.

His comments came a day after the Reuters news service cited three current and four former US officials alleging that RISS circulated two "confidential documents" ahead of the November 2016 vote. The June and October documents were described as a "plan to swing" the US presidential election. US intelligence officials were said to have acquired the RISS-drafted documents.

