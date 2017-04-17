New Freight Train Route Between Moscow, Chinese City of Xiamen to Open April 21

The length of the route is 10,900 kilometers (6,773 miles), and the expected travel time for the train to Moscow is 13-14 days. The freight operator is Haicang, Xiamen's investment company.
The type of cargo which will be sent by the first train to Russia has not yet been specified.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Together with the Northern sea route opening up with global warming, the entire great satan pivot strategy has turned obsolete, Russian/Central Asian energy has freed PRC from ME oil dependence - the naval "choke" points at Malacca,Hormuz,Bab el Mandab have become meaningless. All that is now needed are BIS/SWIFT equivalents for the East, but we can be sure the satan will try its damnedest to start a war in the Far East, BOTH Russia and CHINA together have to guard against it.
