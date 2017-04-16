Azerbaijani President Congratulates Erdogan on Successful Holding of Referendum

BAKU (Sputnik) — Aliyev congratulated on Sunday Erdogan on successful holding of a referendum on constitutional changes in a phone call, the president's press service said in a statement.

"President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish citizens on successful holding of a referendum on constitutional amendments and that the majority have voted for the amendments, and assessed the referendum results as a huge peoples' contribution to support of Turkish president's policy," the statement read.

Erdogan reportedly thanked Aliyev for his attention and support.

According to the preliminary results of the referendum provided by the Anadolu news agency, supporters of the constitutional amendments increasing the powers of the country's president are gaining 51.3 percent of votes after 99% of votes being processed.

Earlier in the day, Turkish citizens have cast their votes on amendments to the Turkish constitution to expand the powers of the president, thus transforming the country into a presidential republic if the referendum is successful.