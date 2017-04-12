Register
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rear right, talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as officials of two countries exchange agreements after bilateral meeting in the beach resort state of Goa in western India, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016

    India Approves Memorandum on Science, Technology Cooperation With Russia

    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    The Indian cabinet, at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been appraised of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Russia for cooperation in the field of Science and Technology which was signed in October last year. The cabinet later approved the MoU.

    A man jumps in the Sea of Azov, backdropped by cranes of the commercial port, at dusk in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, May 18, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Ukraine Dismantling Its Own Shipyard Industry to Try to Exact Revenge on Russia
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Under the MoU signed between India and Russia in October 2016, the two countries agreed to exchange information about conferences, forums, exhibitions, seminars that are of mutual interest. The MoU will remain valid for a period of five years and could be extended for further five years.

    The MoU was signed to facilitate and support joint scientific and research activities between scientific organizations, subordinated to the agency and scientific organizations and scientists of Russia with India.

    Accordingly, both the countries will support and provision of conditions for the formation of scientific projects aimed at the conduct of joint research, themes of which are determined jointly.

    Both India and Russia will conduct joint scientific events aimed at establishing direct connections between scientists of the two countries in the fields determined mutually. There is also the provision of media coverage of the joint scientific activity aimed at the popularization of science.

    Further, as per the provisions, India and Russia will develop interdisciplinary and multi-institutional projects with the involvement of industry.

    India-Russia signed 16 agreements including the MoU in Science and Technology during the Annual Summit-level meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Goa in October 2016.

