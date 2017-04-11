Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Designated UN Messenger of Peace

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres designated Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai as a UN Messenger of Peace with a special focus on girls’ education.

"[You are a] symbol of perhaps the most important thing in the world, education for all," Guterres said at Monday's ceremony in the Trusteeship Council chamber at UN New York Headquarters.

Yousafzai is the youngest UN Messenger of Peace and the first one named by Guterres since he assumed office in January.

UN Messengers of Peace are selected from such spheres as art, science, sports, literature or other fields of public life, and their activities are aimed at raising awareness of UN’s efforts to improve the lives of people around the world.

Malala Yousafzai is 19-year-old Pakistani education activist and the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate. In 2012, she was herself shot in the head by a militant of the Taliban radical movement, outlawed in Russia, for her human rights activities. Yousafzai survived the attack and continues fight for human rights, in particular for female education.