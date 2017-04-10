US Continues to Deconflict With Russia 'As Necessary' - CENTCOM

© Wikipedia/ U.S. Navy CENTCOM Commander Sheds Light on What US Marines Are Doing in Syria

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States continues to deconflict air operations in Syria with Russia "as necessary," US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Col. John Thomas said in a briefing on Monday.

"We have continued to deconflict as necessary with the Russians, because whenever we are flying we have to use all the available means to make sure that we don't have any mid-air incidents," Thomas stated.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!